During a special-called meeting on Tuesday, March 26, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the development team behind The Gathering at South Forsyth.
Forsyth County commissioners approve The Gathering
Latest
-
Chick-fil-A among five drive-thru restaurants approved at this busy intersection
-
Here’s where over 200 new homes have been approved in north Forsyth
-
‘We are singularly focused on this project and getting a team.’ Developers host public meeting on proposed NHL arena project
-
‘I don’t see how they could say ‘no’ to our project.’ Developer behind The Gathering is optimistic NHL will come to Forsyth County