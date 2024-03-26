By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County commissioners approve The Gathering
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
During a special-called meeting on Tuesday, March 26, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with the development team behind The Gathering at South Forsyth.