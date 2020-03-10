Forsyth County OKs 60-home development near Lake Lanier

A 60-unit development on Shady Grove Road has been approved amid traffic concerns from neighbors.

At a recent meeting, Forsyth County Commissioners approved a sketch plat for 6090 Shady Grove, LLC for The Ascent at Lake Lanier, which will have 60 residences on 57 acres on both sides of Shady Grove.

Developers said The Ascent would have a focus on wellness, including walking trails, a wellness center, space for yoga and other classes. All homes will face toward a central green area, and the neighborhood will include a dock with up to 13 slips on Young Deer Creek.

“I get to work on a lot of different plans kind of over the southeast, but I only get to work on a few of them that are really cool and that kind of the focus of them is to ask us to do it in a pure pedestrian, walkable fashion,” said Kenneth Woods, an engineer for the project.

The development will be located south of the intersection with Cagle Drive and will be on both sides of Shady Grove.