Halcyon in south Forsyth unveils plans for next wave of development

Two years after the opening of Halcyon in south Forsyth, the mixed-use center has a major expansion in store.
RocaPoint Partners recently unveiled plans for the next wave of ground-up development at the $370-million, mixed-use Halcyon community in Alpharetta. Construction is underway on Building 1100, the development’s third creative office space and The Forum Athletic Club, a new two-story fitness center with an adjacent outdoor fitness field.
“Despite the challenges of this year, Halcyon exemplifies what it means to be flexible, innovative, community-focused and resilient,” said James McCoy, president of Forsyth Forward and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. “As the community continues to evolve and grow, so does the list of top reasons that make Forsyth County a great place for people to live, visit and do business.”
With office leasing led by Newmark, RocaPoint Partners has inked a deal with publicly traded pharmaceutical company Alimera Sciences to occupy 14,900 square feet of the 60,000-square-foot workplace, set to deliver by the fourth quarter of 2021.
As one of the first pre-leased office buildings to be designed and delivered post-COVID-19, Building 1100 will bring state-of-the-art, wellness-minded design, construction, and technologies to Forsyth County’s next-generation mixed-use development.
Behind the brick and steel exterior, the four-story building will boast some of the most forward-thinking designs and building systems available in the Atlanta market, designed by AKA Studio. The interior has been designed to feature open, accessible stairwells with natural light, HVAC systems with UV filtration, hands-free access throughout the building and abundant access to fresh air.
“As we continue to see tenants develop their work environment to meet post-Covid office protocols, we believe the opportunity to use a blank canvas is more important than ever,” said Tom Miller, executive managing director for Newmark. “Halcyon’s Building 1100 will be first-generation space, allowing companies open opportunities to configure their environment to meet their specific needs in the most efficient and health-conscious means possible.”
These considerations, in conjunction with the development’s convenient location right off Ga. 400 and compelling amenity mix, are what enticed Alimera Sciences to sign a long-term, full-floor lease at Building 1100.
“At Alimera, we have a family and team culture, and we are very excited about the opportunity to create an open and inspiring environment for our employees to collaborate and fuel our future growth,” said Rick Eiswirth, CEO of Alimera Sciences. “We ask much of our employees, but we also value their life-work balance and their desire to have fun. From access to fitness classes and greenspace, to a variety of lunch options and hyperlocal craft beer at happy hour, officing at Halcyon will give our employees an incredible advantage to thrive during, and outside of, office hours.”
Alimera Sciences is the latest in the stream of corporations wanting to occupy creative office space, particularly in suburban mixed-use development across the Sunbelt region, not only offering desirable amenities, but overall employee wellness to help recruit and retain top talent. In addition to Alimera Sciences, Halcyon’s roster of office tenants include JLL, WeWork, RSM and CMAC, Inc., among others.
“When designing the building, our vision was to expand on the success of our existing environment and continue encapsulating the most differentiating features next-generation occupiers are demanding,” said Phil Mays, principal at RocaPoint Partners.
“Companies are eager to resume collaborative work, however, the modern workplace must check all the boxes on a new list of criteria. Focusing not only on providing a best-in-class amenities package with the addition of The Forum Athletic Club but also efficient floor plates, ample parking and trail connectivity, Halcyon’s office options cater to the evolving needs of tenants for the long term.”
Expanding Halcyon’s amenity mix and emphasis on wellness, the mixed-use village will be home to The Forum Athletic Club’s third location, set to open in early 2022 and joining existing clubs at Lenox Mall and Ponce City Market.
Locally owned and operated by former NFL and Atlanta Falcons football players Dan Owens and Roman Fortin, The Forum is known for its high-energy, results-driven fitness programs in clean, inviting facilities that inspire members to make fitness a part of their daily lives.
Since opening in 2004, The Forum has grown to serve more than 4,000 members with a staff of 16 certified trainers with a range of expertise areas, including Fast Twitch, core development, weight loss, injury recovery, cardio efficiency, strength building and athletic training, among others. During the coronavirus pandemic, The Forum has continued serving its members by incorporating relevant government health guidelines, as well as adding outdoor classes and virtual formats to the schedule.
“At The Forum, we’ve always been dedicated to continually improving our clubs, programs and services to ensure our members experience a healthy and motivating community where we can find strength and support to achieve our goals,” said Fortin. “From our experience, our member community is what sets The Forum apart from other large gyms and is what truly keeps members coming back despite whatever challenges they’re facing. We were drawn to Halcyon for its shared values of holistic wellness and community engagement and are thrilled for the exciting opportunity together.”
The development of Building 1100 and The Forum marks the start of Halcyon’s second phase, further propelling the overall growth and expansion of the 135-acre, trail-oriented community since first opening to the public in Fall 2019.
When complete, Phase 2 will include a 5,000-square-foot Dogtopia dog boarding and grooming studio in addition to the 60,000-square-foot office and 23,000-square-foot fitness center.
As a community hub for Alpharetta and the surrounding Metro Atlanta area, Halcyon’s restaurant, retail, multifamily, forthcoming hotel offerings, entertainment and recreational offerings curate an environment where companies and guests can collaborate, live, play and thrive, according to the release. Halcyon has anchored itself as a trailhead for the Big Creek Greenway, connecting to more than 11 miles of linear park in Fulton and Forsyth counties.
For more information on leasing space at Halcyon, visit visithalcyon.com.