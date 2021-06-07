Halcyon in south Forsyth unveils plans for next wave of development

Two years after the opening of Halcyon in south Forsyth, the mixed-use center has a major expansion in store.



RocaPoint Partners recently unveiled plans for the next wave of ground-up development at the $370-million, mixed-use Halcyon community in Alpharetta. Construction is underway on Building 1100, the development’s third creative office space and The Forum Athletic Club, a new two-story fitness center with an adjacent outdoor fitness field.

“Despite the challenges of this year, Halcyon exemplifies what it means to be flexible, innovative, community-focused and resilient,” said James McCoy, president of Forsyth Forward and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce. “As the community continues to evolve and grow, so does the list of top reasons that make Forsyth County a great place for people to live, visit and do business.”

With office leasing led by Newmark, RocaPoint Partners has inked a deal with publicly traded pharmaceutical company Alimera Sciences to occupy 14,900 square feet of the 60,000-square-foot workplace, set to deliver by the fourth quarter of 2021.

As one of the first pre-leased office buildings to be designed and delivered post-COVID-19, Building 1100 will bring state-of-the-art, wellness-minded design, construction, and technologies to Forsyth County’s next-generation mixed-use development.

Behind the brick and steel exterior, the four-story building will boast some of the most forward-thinking designs and building systems available in the Atlanta market, designed by AKA Studio. The interior has been designed to feature open, accessible stairwells with natural light, HVAC systems with UV filtration, hands-free access throughout the building and abundant access to fresh air.

“As we continue to see tenants develop their work environment to meet post-Covid office protocols, we believe the opportunity to use a blank canvas is more important than ever,” said Tom Miller, executive managing director for Newmark. “Halcyon’s Building 1100 will be first-generation space, allowing companies open opportunities to configure their environment to meet their specific needs in the most efficient and health-conscious means possible.”

These considerations, in conjunction with the development’s convenient location right off Ga. 400 and compelling amenity mix, are what enticed Alimera Sciences to sign a long-term, full-floor lease at Building 1100.

“At Alimera, we have a family and team culture, and we are very excited about the opportunity to create an open and inspiring environment for our employees to collaborate and fuel our future growth,” said Rick Eiswirth, CEO of Alimera Sciences. “We ask much of our employees, but we also value their life-work balance and their desire to have fun. From access to fitness classes and greenspace, to a variety of lunch options and hyperlocal craft beer at happy hour, officing at Halcyon will give our employees an incredible advantage to thrive during, and outside of, office hours.”

Alimera Sciences is the latest in the stream of corporations wanting to occupy creative office space, particularly in suburban mixed-use development across the Sunbelt region, not only offering desirable amenities, but overall employee wellness to help recruit and retain top talent. In addition to Alimera Sciences, Halcyon’s roster of office tenants include JLL, WeWork, RSM and CMAC, Inc., among others.



