Here's how to find more information on zoning projects in Forsyth County

According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, Forsyth County is projected to hit over 400,000 residents by 2050, which means development isn’t slowing down anytime soon.



But what should residents do when they see that colored sign for a new project go up in their neighbor’s yard?

To educate residents about public participation, county meetings and public involvement, Forsyth County News sat down with Vanessa Bernstein-Goldman, the deputy director of the county’s department of planning and community development.

According to Bernstein-Goldman, information about “that new yellow or orange sign” is just a few clicks away on the county’s website.





Color is key

The color of the sign makes a difference.

• If the sign is orange, that indicates an upcoming public participation meeting;

• If the sign is yellow, that indicates an upcoming public hearing.

The difference between the two is simple: County staff presence.

Bernstein-Goldman said a public participation meeting is held by the applicant of the project. They are required to write down concerns and questions from the public to send to the county. Forsyth County staff is not present at these meetings.





Public hearings are held during one of three county boards in Forsyth County:

• Forsyth County Zoning Board of Appeals;

• Forsyth County Planning Commission;

• Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Both meetings allow residents to make their voices heard, but public participation meetings allow for more of a question-and-answer style session.

All yellow public hearing signs are posted a minimum of 21 days prior to the meeting.



