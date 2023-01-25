Here’s the final decision on controversial industrial park

Following a heated conclusion to a lengthy and contentious rezoning process, a proposed industrial park in north Forsyth County will be moving forward.

Residents of the nearby Hampton Golf Village neighborhood have repeatedly voiced concerns about potential truck traffic issues and safety. But commissioners on Thursday, Jan. 19 approved a request to rezone approximately 37 acres on Settingdown Road to a restricted industrial district for warehouses totaling 383,175 square feet and 384 parking spaces.

James McCoy, president and CEO of the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, spoke on behalf of Forward Forsyth, an initiative between the Forsyth Development Authority, Chamber of Commerce, Forsyth County Schools and county government to promote economic growth in the area.

McCoy said data gathered from CoStar, a provider of information about commercial property, put Forsyth County at 94.9% commercial occupancy. He said the county needs more commercial products to draw desirable tenants.

District 5 Commissioner Laura Semanson, who has been opposed to the project, wasn’t swayed.

“I’m not impressed that there is such a need for this – that it’s so desperately needed when there is a plethora of other opportunities that are directly on [Ga. 400] including some that are zoned and not built [and] including some that are zoned and built,” she said.

McCoy said there were many pieces of property within a two-mile radius that were zoned for light industrial use, however, only about eight acres were actually on the market, according to CoStar data.

Andy Coleman, a constant at meetings regarding the project, said McCoy shared “grossly incorrect information.”

“There’s 100-200 acres for sale,” Coleman said, referencing land five miles north and south along Ga. 400. “There’s an ample amount.”

Other Hampton area residents again voiced concerns about truck traffic and safety. One man said that recently the fire department had put up roadblocks along the road and detoured residents due to flooding.

Many residents said Settingdown Road lanes were not wide enough to safely allow trucks.

County Manager David McKee said the current lane width requirement for any new road is 12 feet.

McKee also said that a traffic light at Bottoms Road and Ga. 400 was in the final stages of approval with the Georgia Department of Transportation. This, District 4’s Cindy Jones Mills said, would hopefully help alleviate residents’ concerns about trucks traveling north on Settingdown Road.