Here's why a vote was delayed on a controversial industrial park

Commissioners have delayed a decision regarding the proposed and hotly contested North Georgia 400 Business Park after hearing concerns from persistent neighboring residents.

The industrial park would be on the east side of Settingdown Road, south of the intersection of Smith Drive and Bottoms Road and the Hampton area neighborhood.

Following a recommendation of approval from planning commissioners, the rezoning request by The Pacific Group Inc. of Sandy Springs was heard by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Hampton residents have previously expressed concerns at meetings, talking to the board and planning commissioners about truck traffic on Settingdown Road and appropriate land use.

Residents also accused District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills, who represents the area, of having a conflict of interest. Hampton resident Lindsey Reissig suggesting the rezoning could positively impact a “longtime family business partner” Mills might have. She suggested Mills should be recused from voting on the item.

Reissig said she was missing her son’s fourth birthday dinner to attend Thursday’s meeting.

“Will it or will it not directly impact [your business partner] and his land by helping provide sewer to his property?” she asked. “This is really the only question we want answered.”

Mills refuted the claim that the owner of the abutting property was her business partner.

In early 2022, commissioners approved an amended ordinance that provided “prohibitions and use parameters on sewer expansion funded by” the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Commissioners designated specific areas in the northern part of the county near the Hampton neighborhood that would receive sewer lines, and they unanimously approved a rule that residential developments nearby could not connect to the sewer lines until 75% of the parcels of land had been filled with commercial or industrial tenants.

So far, the business park request would bring the first non-residential development to the area.

Hampton resident Andy Coleman echoed Reissig, saying the request was all “about sewer.”

According to the Hampton area residents, Mills’ alleged business partner owns land “directly adjacent to this parcel” and could benefit if the county allows him to attach to sewer.

During discussion, commissioners could not come to a unanimous agreement. District 5’s Laura Semanson said one of her concerns was creating a transition area from the very residential zonings along the east side of Settingdown Road and commercial developments on the west side abutting Ga. 400.

Semanson said she had faced this issue with neighborhoods along commercial corridors and transition areas before. The Hampton Golf Village’s main ingress and egress is on Ga. 400.

“Maybe those neighborhoods … shouldn’t have been built on state roads; maybe the [Hampton Golf Village] shouldn’t have been built on [Ga. 400],” Semanson said. “But the fact of the matter is, they’re here.”

Semanson received applause from Hampton residents, who were told to quiet down. The audience had to be told another two times throughout discussion to stop interjecting.