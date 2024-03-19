By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘I don’t see how they could say ‘no’ to our project.’ Developer behind The Gathering is confident NHL may come to Forsyth County
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
Ahead of the first public participation meeting for The Gathering at South Forsyth, Krause Sports and Entertainment President and CEO Vernon Krause sat down with FCN to discuss the multi-billion-dollar arena project.