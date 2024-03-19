Ahead of the first public participation meeting for The Gathering at South Forsyth, Krause Sports and Entertainment President and CEO Vernon Krause sat down with FCN to discuss the multi-billion-dollar arena project.
‘I don’t see how they could say ‘no’ to our project.’ Developer behind The Gathering is confident NHL may come to Forsyth County
Latest
-
Proposed zoning change could block nearly 300 apartments in north Forsyth
-
When you can meet with developers of The Gathering at South Forsyth about the planned arena project
-
Developer of The Gathering at South Forsyth names group to run proposed NHL arena
-
Alpharetta offers rival NHL bid to The Gathering at South Forsyth