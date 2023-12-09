By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘I wish it was done a year ago.’ Board of Commissioners approves new development for old Kennemore Nursery
NORTHPOINT APPROVED 1.png
Designs for the housing products that will be offered at the new Northpoint Capital development.
After many months of postponements and rejections, a proposal to develop the old Kennemore Nursery property has been approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.