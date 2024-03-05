By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Light industrial development proposed for Highway 9 in South Forsyth
FLEX INDUSTRIAL 5.png
Concept plan for a proposed light industrial project on Highway 9 near Bethelview Road. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
A flex warehouse and office development may be built on Highway 9, but some neighboring residents argue that the project is a poor fit for the area.