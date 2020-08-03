Major shopping center may be in Canton Highway's future

The old chicken barn has stood off Canton Highway since the mid-1980s. A developer wants to build a major shopping center in its place.
Greer Development Consulting, LLC, submitted an application to the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development on July 14 to rezone five tracts of land totaling 11.829 acres from single family residential (R1) to commercial business district (CBD) to develop more than 165,000 square feet of buildings with 270 parking spaces.
The complex, called Greer West Forsyth in the site plan, would transform the stretch of Canton Highway between Tribble Gap Road and Aaron Sosebee Road.
Four homes and the chicken barn on the site would be replaced with eight buildings, according to documents, including:
- a 5,395-square-foot bank;
- 5,000-square-foot express car wash;
- 14,240-square-foot kennel;
- 9,975-square-foot retail space;
- three restaurants of 1,800, 4,320, and 4,800 square feet, respectively;
- and a 40,000-square-foot self-storage facility.
The project is being represented by the law firm Miles Hansford & Tallant, LLC and completed the site plan review and staff recommendation process last week.The next step is a zoning review meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5.