Major shopping center may be in Canton Highway's future

The old chicken barn has stood off Canton Highway since the mid-1980s. A developer wants to build a major shopping center in its place.

Greer Development Consulting, LLC, submitted an application to the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development on July 14 to rezone five tracts of land totaling 11.829 acres from single family residential (R1) to commercial business district (CBD) to develop more than 165,000 square feet of buildings with 270 parking spaces.

The complex, called Greer West Forsyth in the site plan, would transform the stretch of Canton Highway between Tribble Gap Road and Aaron Sosebee Road.