Mineral hot springs and saunas may be part of luxury spa proposed in Forsyth County
07162024WORLDSPRINGS SPA
Concept plan for the proposed site of a WorldSprings spa near The Collection at Forsyth. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
A new spa concept may open in Forsyth County at what was supposed to be the site of the largest day spa in North America.