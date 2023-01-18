Mixed-use bringing more traffic a top concern of residents

A rezoning request could bring a new mixed-use development called Elysion to Keith Bridge Road and with it almost 300 apartments and townhomes and more stores to the area.

Applicant EAH Acquisitions LLC has requested to rezone about 73 acres off Keith Bridge Road and Freedom Parkway in north Forsyth for 60 residential lots, 69 townhomes and 295 apartments.

The proposal also includes commercial space totaling 43,000 square feet and 276 parking spaces.

This rezoning request is on planning commissioners’ work session agenda for Jan. 24, and a public hearing for the item has been scheduled for Jan. 31.

Previously, the applicant held a public participation meeting in June 2022 for residents to learn more about the project, voice concerns and ask questions.

Most residents were concerned about the number of cars on Keith Bridge Road, asking if the developers would be widening the road to four lanes to accommodate increased traffic.

Traffic engineer Abdul Amer with A&R Engineering said it would be up to the Georgia Department of Transportation to widen the road or install traffic lights on Keith Bridge Road since it is a state route (Hwy. 306).

A petition was created to stop development by nearby resident Lisa Robinson in July 2022, and since then, it has received more than 1,000 signatures.

Robinson cited her concerns about traffic on Keith Bridge Road as well, specifically the stretch from Ga. 400 to Hammonds Crossing.

“[Exit 17 is] a hot mess,” she said. “I can sit there for 10, 15, 25 minutes sometimes. Where are all these people coming from that are going northbound on [Keith Bridge Road]?”

While there is no opportunity for public speaking during a work session, residents can attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Forsyth County administration building, 110 E. Main St., Cumming.

Residents will be allowed to speak in favor or in opposition of the proposal at the public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.