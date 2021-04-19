Mixed-use development near Brandywine Elementary approved by BOC

A mixed-use development next to Brandywine Elementary School was approved by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, April 15.

Previously, the property was brought before the Forsyth County Planning Commission on March 23, and planning board members recommended approval of the development with a 4-1 vote, with District 2 member Stacy Guy opposed.

In March, planning board members heard a presentation by Christopher Light, a zoning attorney representing applicant Liu Investment Partners, LLLP. The request was to rezone 18.5 acres at 100 McFarland Parkway from commercial business (CBD), office and industrial (O&I) and single-family-residential (R1) districts to master-planned district (MPD). The proposed development included 59 townhomes, 43,975 square feet of commercial buildings and 233 parking spaces.

During the March meeting, District 3 Planning Board member Jessica Thorsen, who represents the area of the development, recommended approval of the request. She recommended approval with the conditions that the project would follow the new plans for 59 townhomes, as opposed to the original proposal of 64 townhomes. Thorsen also stated that she did not want building permits for residential units to be issued until the commercial pads were ready.

Guy, who voted against the approval, was not as convinced about the development and said the proposal was “still not where I think it should be.” Guy stated that he hoped to be proved wrong in the future.