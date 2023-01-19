More homes, new church could be coming to north Forsyth. Here’s how you can be heard

A contentious rezoning request is among those heading for a public hearing by planning commissioners. The requests could bring more apartments, homes and a new church to the area.

The hearings will be held at at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Forsyth County administration building located at 110 E. Main St. in Cumming.

Residents will be able to voice their opinions on the projects and hear board members’ thoughts.

Applicant EAH Acquisitions LLC has requested to rezone about 73 acres off Keith Bridge Road and Freedom Parkway in north Forsyth for 60 residential lots, 69 townhomes and 295 apartments.

The proposal also includes commercial space totaling 43,000 square feet and 276 parking spaces.

At a previous public participation meeting in June 2022 hosted by the applicant, residents were mostly concerned about traffic on Keith Bridge Road, or Hwy. 306.

The Roy Bennett Family Partnership could also be bringing more residential units to north Forsyth County, as the applicant has requested a rezoning for 96 single family homes on almost 60 acres off Jot-em Down Road southeast of the intersection with Cross Roads Road.

The application also contemplates about nine acres of open greenspace, taking up 15 percent of the total property.

Applicant First Christian Church of Cumming, doing business as Canvas Christian Church, is requesting a conditional use permit to build and operate a place of worship with a pavilion, 102 parking spaces and a minister’s residence on just over 8 acres on Settingdown Road.