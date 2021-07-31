New mixed-use districts, Georgia Sports Arena headed to BOC

Planning projects including changes to the county’s rules for mixed-use developments and a planned multi-sport facility on Atlanta Highway are headed to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Both projects were approved at a meeting of the Forsyth County Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 27 and were previously discussed by planning board members a week before at a work session.

The BOC will hold public hearings for the projects at future meetings.

Mixed-use districts

Planning board members recommended approval, with changes, of a plan to create two new zoning categories for mixed-use developments.

The proposal would change the county’s unified development code to allow for three district concepts for mixed-use developments"

Master-planned district, or MPD, a reformatting of the county’s current zoning district for mixed-use properties;

Mixed-residential district, or MRD, which would be exclusively residential and allow for a variety of housing types;

And mixed-use center district, or MCD, which would allow for a mix of commercial, office and light industrial uses with or without a residential component.

Board members also recommended changes from the original proposal by county staff, including that MPD have the same design and phasing criteria as the MCD, removing a rule that community space in MRD must be publicly accessible and changing rules for invasive species in all districts and using low-impact stormwater credits in certain districts.

If approved, developments zoned MRD could include both attached and detached units and would need to use open space for some type of community benefit, such as a playground, square, plaza or community park.

As proposed, MRD zonings would not be in use until county officials approve the next update in the county’s comprehensive plan, which must be done by October 2022.

District 2 planning member Stacy Guy said it was “very important” to him that MRD not be approved until after the comprehensive plan changes, which will look at which areas are appropriate for the developments.

Districts would need at least 30 acres to be considered and a pre-application meeting between the developer and the county planning staff and the district commissioner.

Both districts would also require a minimum of 20% open space. Of that space, 25% would be needed for an active community space for recreation for leisure and another 25% would need to be undisturbed and could not be in areas that would otherwise be environmentally protected.

Any major amendments to projects that were approved would need to be approved by Forsyth County Commissioners, who previously heard the plan at their own work session.