'Old Atlanta Road Plaza' would bring restaurant, retail space near Lambert High School

Restaurants, office and retail space could soon be coming to a piece of land near Lambert High School.

Developer United Office Holdings, LLC has submitted a request to rezone 1.4 acres at 3499 and 3511 Old Atlanta Road from agricultural district (A1) to neighborhood shopping district (NS) for a 10,400-square-foot office/retail/restaurant establishment with 59 parking places.

The developer is also requesting variances to reduces a zoning buffer from 20 feet to zero feet along the northern and southeastern property line, to reduce a zoning setback from 30 feet to 10 feet along the southeastern property line and to reduce the side landscape strips from 10 feet to zero feet.

According to plans submitted with the application, which are subject to change, the development, called the Old Atlanta Road Plaza, is planned to have 5,850 square feet for office uses, 3,150 square feet for restaurants and 1,400 square feet for retail shops.

The property had previously been part of a larger proposed development. Last year, plans were submitted by Argent Development Group, LLC to rezone 8.9 acres from A1 to commercial business district (CBD) for a commercial development with 72,235 square feet of total buildings, including a climate-controlled self-storage building with 10 parking spaces.