Planning members discuss two large residential projects at work session

Century Communities of Georgia

What is it: Applicant Century Communities of Georgia, LLC has requested to rezone 88.5 acres from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) conservation subdivision for 105 residential lots with a density of 1.19 units per acre.

Where: AC Smith Road near the intersection with Jewell Bennett Road.

Variances: The applicant is seeking variances to reduce the minimum number of lots entirely abutted by open space on at least one side from 85% to 43.81% and to reduce the building setback from all primary conservation areas from 75 feet to zero feet.

Staff recommendation: Staff is not supportive of the request.

Comments: Plans for the land on AC Smith Road have been discussed for more than a year and include a previous zoning proposal.

At Tuesday’s meeting, planning members favored either having the development follow the latest proposal from developers, submitted in March, or having the property rezoned strictly as Res-2 rather than a conservation subdivision, which allows for smaller lots or neighborhoods approved to have higher density standards in exchange for preserving greenspace.

“I think the more we talk, the more I feel like it should just be a straight Res-2,” District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen said. “I hate to roll the dice like that, but it’s better than pushing through something that doesn’t meet the intent of what it’s supposed to be.”

District 1 planning member Nedal Shawkat said the last proposal was better than previous plans, which were written under previous conservation subdivision standards, and “tried to reduce the number of these lots that are back-to-back and sort of spread things out and give them more of a flow.”

Shawkat said the decision would be tough from the board but hoped their choice would remove the presentation that conservation subdivisions give extra density to developers for building on otherwise unbuildable land.





Toll Brothers Inc.

What is it: Applicant Toll Brothers Inc., has submitted a rezoning request from agricultural (A1) and single-family residential restricted (R1R) districts to single-family residential district (RES2) conservation subdivision on 115 acres for 128 residential lots with a density of 1.11 units per acre.

Where: North of Heardmont Trace Road, which lies off Matt Highway.

Variances: The applicant has requested to reduce the minimum building setback for all primary conservation areas from 75 feet to zero feet for 15 lots, a planned amenity area and two stormwater ponds and to reduce the number of lots entirely abutted by open space on at least one side from 85% to 70%.

Staff recommendation: County staff supported the project as a Res-2 but not as a conservation subdivision.

Comments: Like the previous discussion, planning members were unsure about the project being a conservation subdivision and even floated rezoning the property into different categories: R1R or single-family residential (Res-1) district on the west side of the property and Res-2 on the east.

“This one really misses the intent [of conservation subdivisions] despite the efforts,” Shawkat said.

Shawkat raised issues with slopes, floodplains and having secondary conservation in “completely unusable and inaccessible spots” in the plan, but said his main concern was traffic since the project was proposed to only have one entrance onto “a two-lane section of 369 marked 55 mph, but people average about 70.”

“Having turned out of this neighborhood and adjacent neighborhoods, people are going to die if this is the only way in and out, just to put it bluntly,” he said. “Not only that, but that time that you’ll have to wait to make a turnout of this neighborhood, you’re going to have traffic backed up 100 yards or more in the morning or in the afternoon trying to turn of here.”