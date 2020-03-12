Plans for a new RaceTrac at this South Forsyth intersection are back

After company officials withdrew plans for a new store last month, a proposal for a RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood Road in south Forsyth has re-emerged.

An application was submitted last week for a conditional-use permit to build a 5,411-square-foot convenience store with gas pumps and 34 parking spaces on 2.6 acres at 2720 Brookwood Road. The store would be open around-the-clock.

The permit was first applied for in January. The company withdrew their application Feb. 4, according to Forsyth County Planning & Development records, but just this Friday, March 6, resubmitted an application for a preliminary zoning review.

The store would likely be one of the company’s newest models, which feature an array of food and beverage options, including a Swirl World frozen dessert station, along with a coffee area and free Wi-Fi.

After a preliminary zoning review meeting on April 1, the applicant will have a work period until Sept. 28.