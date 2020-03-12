Plans for a new RaceTrac at this South Forsyth intersection are back

After company officials withdrew plans for a new store last month, a proposal for a RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood Road in south Forsyth has re-emerged.
An application was submitted last week for a conditional-use permit to build a 5,411-square-foot convenience store with gas pumps and 34 parking spaces on 2.6 acres at 2720 Brookwood Road. The store would be open around-the-clock.
The permit was first applied for in January. The company withdrew their application Feb. 4, according to Forsyth County Planning & Development records, but just this Friday, March 6, resubmitted an application for a preliminary zoning review.
The store would likely be one of the company’s newest models, which feature an array of food and beverage options, including a Swirl World frozen dessert station, along with a coffee area and free Wi-Fi.
After a preliminary zoning review meeting on April 1, the applicant will have a work period until Sept. 28.
RaceTrac has been active in Forsyth County in recent years, including opening new stores at 1385 McFarland Parkway and 4295 Browns Bridge Road.
A request to add a store at 3560 Browns Bridge Road, at the intersection with Bridgetowne Drive, was recently approved by Forsyth County Commissioners.
The store was planned in an area that is expected to see a lot of development in the next few years.Across the street, Fuqua Development has requested to rezone 69.348 acres along Peachtree Parkway abutting Caney Creek Preserve to build Brookwood Quarters, a large-scale mixed-use development like Avalon or Halcyon. The latest iteration of the project plans for 75 townhomes, 250 apartments and 415,431 square feet of commercial buildings with 1,694 parking spaces.