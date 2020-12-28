Plans submitted for mixed-use development off Ga. 400, Settingdown Circle

Plans for a proposed mixed-use zoning on about 52 acres at Settingdown Circle and Ga. 400 have been submitted with the Forsyth County Department of Planning and Community Development.

According to documents submitted with the department, applicant WP South Acquisitions, of Atlanta, is requesting to rezone 51.7 acres from commercial business (CBD) and multi-family residential (Res6) districts to master-planned district (MPD) for 310 apartments and 39,100 square feet of office/retail/restaurant/commercial at the intersection.

The residential portion is proposed as six units per acre and will include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and the commercial portion will include 175 total parking spaces.

A variance is also being sought to allow 100% of total residential units to be apartments, rather than the 20% maximum allowed for MPDs under the county’s unified development code.

The development will be 12.9 acres (25%) of commercial use, 12.4 acres (24%) of residential and 26.4 acres (51%) of open space.

The property will be accessed from Settingdown Circle and an existing turnoff on Ga. 400 and a road will be built through the property connecting to the development to both roads and to the Falls at Forsyth apartments to the north.

According to a letter from zoning attorney Ethan Underwood, who is representing the development, the rezoning proposal is tied to a previous sketch plat request for 253 townhomes on 16.4 acres on the property.

That request was tabled by Forsyth County Commissioners at its Thursday, Nov. 5 meeting after commissioners decided during a meeting in December 2019 to hold additional public hearings at meetings in March, June and August, all of which had been postponed.

“Forsyth County has requested that a road be constructed at the expense of the owners/developer of the subject property to provide vehicular access from the apartment complex adjoining the property to the north… through the subject property and to Settingdown Circle,” Underwood said in the letter.

The letter said the applicant will build the road and commissioners and the owner have agreed to suspend the sketch plat decision until a decision is made on the rezoning request.