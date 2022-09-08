Proposed development on Pilgrim Mill Road moving forward with public hearing

A contentious rezoning request is headed for a public hearing where planning commissioners will discuss a plan that could add over 300 apartments to north Forsyth.
Cottages at Shady Shores LLC has filed a request to rezone 57.7 acres off Pilgrim Mill and Holtzclaw roads and Freedom Parkway from the current lake residential zoning to master-planned district.
The updated proposal, filed in August, includes a request for 314 apartments with a proposed density of 5.44 units per acre. The application also contains non-residential components including 29,300 square feet of commercial space with 148 parking spaces and 29.6 acres of open greenspace.
A variance has been requested to increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 100%.
The development is also proposing to build a new public road to connect Holtzclaw Road and Freedom Parkway called Creekside Parkway.
According to a statement from Lipscomb, Johnson, Sleister, Dailey & Smith, LLP, the law firm representing this development, “There is no reasonable use of the [property] under any other zoning classification than that of the requested MPD zoning classification with requested variance.”
The developer held a public participation meeting in March where tensions got a little high as concerned residents spoke about traffic issues, overcrowding at schools and telling the developer, “You’re not doing anything to help the community.”
What’s changed
While the number of proposed apartments is the same, the new rezoning application is requesting 301 more square feet of commercial space, six more parking spaces and 2.2 more acres of open greenspace.
The updated concept plan also does not contemplate an entrance or exit on Pilgrim Mill Road. The previous plan did.
Instead, the plan has two proposed entrance and exit points, one on Freedom Parkway and another on Holtzclaw Road.
What’s next
This rezoning request will be headed to a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 before the planning board of commissioners.
Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to attend.
The planning board of commissioners meets in room 220 at the Forsyth County administration building at 110 East Main St. in Cumming.