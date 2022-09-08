Proposed development on Pilgrim Mill Road moving forward with public hearing

A contentious rezoning request is headed for a public hearing where planning commissioners will discuss a plan that could add over 300 apartments to north Forsyth.

Cottages at Shady Shores LLC has filed a request to rezone 57.7 acres off Pilgrim Mill and Holtzclaw roads and Freedom Parkway from the current lake residential zoning to master-planned district.

The updated proposal, filed in August, includes a request for 314 apartments with a proposed density of 5.44 units per acre. The application also contains non-residential components including 29,300 square feet of commercial space with 148 parking spaces and 29.6 acres of open greenspace.

A variance has been requested to increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 100%.

The development is also proposing to build a new public road to connect Holtzclaw Road and Freedom Parkway called Creekside Parkway.

According to a statement from Lipscomb, Johnson, Sleister, Dailey & Smith, LLP, the law firm representing this development, “There is no reasonable use of the [property] under any other zoning classification than that of the requested MPD zoning classification with requested variance.”

The developer held a public participation meeting in March where tensions got a little high as concerned residents spoke about traffic issues, overcrowding at schools and telling the developer, “You’re not doing anything to help the community.”