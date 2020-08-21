Proposed development would surround South Forsyth intersection with offices, retail, restaurant

The wooded intersection of Old Atlanta Road and Ronald Reagan Boulevard could be primed for a triangulated development of office, restaurant and retail space, according to county documents.
Ronald Reagan Corners LLC submitted a sketch plat on Aug. 7 to build over 72,000 square feet of buildings with 260 parking spaces on just over 6 acres on the north and south sides of the intersection.
On a southeast strip of the intersection would be a 25,200-square-foot building for office space; two 9,600-square-foot buildings for retail; and a 1,665-square-foot building for more retail.
Across Ronald Reagan, on the north side of the intersection, would be a 25,200-square-foot office building with 84 parking spaces.
In addition, a small patch of land east of the intersection would have an 800-square-foot building and eight parking spaces intended for a restaurant with drive-thru service..
Old Atlanta Road is a key roadway for motorists in South Forsyth, connecting Sharon Road with Ronald Reagan Boulevard, and development has been creeping in on the intersection in both directions on Ronald Reagan over the years.
The site plan is scheduled to be reviewed by the county on Aug. 26 before a zoning review meeting on Sept. 2
