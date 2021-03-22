QuikTrip approved for Browns Bridge, First Watch receives alcohol license

Some items that were discussed at the Board of Commissioner’s regular meeting on Thursday, March 18, were conditional-use permits, CUP, for a QuikTrip and short-term rental, and an alcohol license for First Watch restaurant. Commissioners approved each item with a unanimous vote, unless otherwise stated.

QuikTrip at Bridgetown Drive:

Commissioners approved a conditional-use permit for a QuikTrip southwest of Browns Bridge Road at the intersection with Bridgetowne Drive. The property will include gas pumps and 50 parking spaces, and will operate around the clock business.

During the meeting, commissioners approved the variance to allow the QuikTrip to have 50 parking spaces instead of 35.

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent approved of the site plan.

“I like this company,” Levent said. “They do a great job.”

Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills asked about the possibility for a trail to be put in between the QuikTrip and Bridgetowne, but the QuikTrip representative said that the company would only install a trail if the neighborhood wanted it.

First Watch:

Commissioners approved an alcohol license to sell malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits at First Watch. First Watch is a popular brunch venue located in south Forsyth at 355 Peachtree Parkway.

First Watch first opened in Forsyth County in 2019 and currently has 14 restaurants in the state of Georgia.

District 2 Commissioner Alfred John congratulated store-owner Todd Smith for the success of the restaurant.

“[The] parking lot [at First Watch] seems to be full, the restaurant seems to be full as well,” John said.