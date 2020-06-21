Small luxury-home subdivision proposed off Post Road

An undeveloped cove in West Forsyth has been targeted by a Utah developer to bring luxury living.
MNT Family, LLC submitted a sketch plat plan on June 5 to build seven homes on just over 10 acres at 4290 Post Road, just north of West Forsyth High School.
The homes would be a minimum of 4,500 square feet on lots between 1 and 1.42 acres, forming the proposed Avonlea Luxury Homes at Nikita Cove subdivision, according to documents with the Forsyth County Planning and Community Development Department.
MNT Family, LLC is registered with Thomas J. Kottarathil in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, according to that state’s Division of Corporations and Commercial Code.
Part woods and part rolling hills, the property is zoned Agricultural District (A1) and currently has a modest house built in 1980 that was owned by The Estate of Ralph Roper, according to Forsyth County property records.
But it’s surrounded by newer subdivisions that have swallowed up that stretch of Post Road from Kelly Mill to Tribble Gap: Sweetbriar to the west, Notting Hill to the south, St. Andrew’s Crest and Prather Farm to the east.
The next step for Avonlea Luxury Homes is a site plan review scheduled for June 24 and a zoning review meeting July 8.