Start shopping! Two stores now open at Cumming City Center

Customers didn’t let the rain stop them from checking out two of the first stores to open at the Cumming City Center.

On Friday, March 17, customers were on hand as Top KNOTch Boutique and Lily Rose Co. were the first stores to open their doors to the public.

“I’m speechless,” Top KNOTch owner Amanda Neighbors said. “I’m totally taken aback. You work so hard for something for so long, and you’re here before the kids go to school, and you’re here after they go to sleep and just getting it ready. When you walk in and people love what you do and they love wearing what you’ve made, it really takes you aback. It makes you think, ‘Wow, I really am doing something right.’”

When asked how she would describe the store, Neighbors said, “I kind of said if I could take a bottle of red wine, a mid-century library and antique store and just mix it all together, that’s what it feels like.”

Along with clothing, pursues, jewelry, gifts and other expected items at a boutique, Top KNOTch also offers wine, charcuterie and more.

“I want a place where women can come in with friends, meet new friends here, grab a glass of wine, grab some charcuterie if they want, try on some clothes and just have that experience, not just a store to grab a top,” she said.