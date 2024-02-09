By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Surfing in Forsyth County? A proposed project could make waves at Lake Lanier
A member of Surf ATL rides a wave during a visit to Waco Surf, which has a similar surfable wave pool to a proposed development in Forsyth County. - photo by Photo submitted
Lake Lanier is known for all sorts of water sports, but a new proposal is hoping to bring ocean-style surfing to Forsyth County.