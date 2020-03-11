These popular restaurants are coming to South Forsyth this fall

Some popular eateries are coming to a planned 11-acre retail site on McFarland Parkway.

Officials recently broke ground on Bluegrass Village, located on the southwest corner of the McFarland-Ga. 400 interchange, which will include free-standing locations for Longhorn Steakhouse and Starbucks coffee, 6,900 square feet of retail space including a Jimmy John’s and five acres for pad development.

The property is owned by Regent Partners, and O’Leary Partners, Inc. has been hired as the retail developer.

“We are thrilled to welcome each of these national retailers to the Bluegrass Village Development. These executed leases demonstrate the unanswered demand for retail users in this market over the past several years,” said Courtney O’Leary, vice president of O’Leary Partners, Inc.

Officials said they are excited about “synergy” with other nearby developments, including Halcyon. Bluegrass Village is expected to open by fall 2020.

“Regent Partners has owned these 11 acres of land since 1993 so it’s great to see the increased activity. We look forward to delivering a high-quality project that benefits the surrounding community for years to come,” Adam Allman, director at Regent.