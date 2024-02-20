Following a recommendation for denial from the City of Cumming Planning Board, the Cumming City Council voted to approve the development of approximately 180 townhomes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Townhome community approved in the City of Cumming
Latest
-
Forsyth County officials plan second trip to New York NHL arena as The Gathering at South Forsyth progresses
-
Just how big will Forsyth County’s population get? The ARC says expect a lot of people here
-
Surfing in Forsyth County? A proposed project could make waves at Lake Lanier
-
Commissioners approve concept design for subdivision near historic general store