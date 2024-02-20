By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Townhome community approved in the City of Cumming
02202024CUMMING TOWNHOMES
Conceptual examples of the style of townhomes developed by InLine Communities. Image courtesy of the City of Cumming.
Following a recommendation for denial from the City of Cumming Planning Board, the Cumming City Council voted to approve the development of approximately 180 townhomes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.