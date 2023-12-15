Trader Joe’s has confirmed with FCN the company plans to build a new store in Alpharetta. While the exact location was not disclosed, many suspect that the store will open at Halcyon.
Trader Joe’s confirms new store in Alpharetta. Will it be built at Halcyon?
