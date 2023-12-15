By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Trader Joe’s confirms new store in Alpharetta. Will it be built at Halcyon?
20200209_TraderJoes_1_web
Trader Joe’s has confirmed with FCN the company plans to build a new store in Alpharetta. While the exact location was not disclosed, many suspect that the store will open at Halcyon.