‘We are singularly focused on this project and getting a team.’ Developers host public meeting on proposed NHL arena project
Vernon Krause, the head of Krause Sports and Entertainment Group, shares his plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth at a public participation meeting on Tuesday, March 19. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
There’s been a lot of rumors about a proposed hockey arena and surrounding development in Forsyth County, but this week, residents had a chance to hear directly from the minds behind the project.