‘We don’t want this:’ Planning commissioners hear proposal for 300 apartments in north Forsyth

Those in favor



Ethan Underwood, an attorney representing the project, began his presentation by stating that he and the developer were aware that traffic on Pilgrim Mill Road was a “major, major problem.”

“We now have an opportunity to either do something about it and put an application that we think would be better and alleviate that traffic, or we can leave it as is, do nothing, and [traffic is] just going to get worse,” Underwood said.

One way to mitigate traffic concerns, Underwood said, was to build Creekside Parkway, which would be an expense of the developer.

“Truly, we think that [road] is the reason that an MPD is substantiated on this application,” Underwood said. “To provide businesses, residents and other folks who are just, frankly, using Holtzclaw Road as a cut-through, a way to get off of Pilgrim Mill [Road], allow the residents of Pilgrim Mill to go on their way, and everybody not be bogged down there with as much traffic.”

Underwood also explained that the project was directly adjacent to the Hammonds Crossing Regional Node which, according to him, “allows the most dense, most intense development of anywhere in Forsyth County.”

Such development could include six-story commercial buildings along Freedom Parkway, he said.

In an effort to provide a “transition” piece, Underwood said it was the intention of the developer to create a land use that would smoothly transition from “high intensity non-residential” development on Freedom Parkway to the residential areas down the Pilgrim Mill Road peninsula.

Resident Mark Morris also spoke in favor of the project, saying it would provide “generational housing;” a place for recent college graduates to return home to Forsyth County and live, work and play in the space they were previously raised.

According to Underwood, the project would be a “class A” residential community marketed toward mature adults and young professionals with rent prices between $2,000-2,500.

With only one and two-bedroom apartments available, Underwood also said the impacts on local schools would likely be low.

Those in opposition

Long-time and new residents of the peninsulas of Pilgrim Mill and Shady Grove roads alike came to the meeting to oppose the project.

Most concerns raised by residents were centered around traffic, specifically about safety, noise and the current gridlock that occurs during rush hour on Pilgrim Mill Road.

Residents explained how traffic backs up as far as Ga. 400, forcing them to sit still in the right-hand lane on the major highway as cars “fly by at 75-85 miles per hour.”

Other residents were concerned about people cutting through traffic on Keith Bridge Road by taking the backroads off Holtzclaw Road to get to Gainesville. During a rebuttal period, even Underwood admitted he was “part of the problem,” as he took those roads as cut-throughs.

Most of all, residents were concerned with keeping their way of life in the area, with many stating they would prefer to keep the LR zoning on the property and develop it into 85-95 single-family homes.

One resident asked what would come next if the project was approved against the county’s comprehensive plan, asking if it was possible then to put a runway on Freedom Parkway for airplanes.

“This is not what we want, and we are asking you to please [deny],” he said. “Pay attention to what we’re saying.”