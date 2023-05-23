‘We really want it to be the entertainment hub of north Georgia,’ official with The Gathering at South Forsyth shares vision for arena project

Hirsh applauded the site – saying “it is very rare that you find a site as good as this”– which was previously planned for a regional mall project that never materialized. The land was purchased last year by Krause, CEO of Krause Auto Group with dealerships across the southeast, which Hirsh said was uncommon.

“The reality is, and all market studies prove this, is that it’s so fast-growing, the market is the makeup and the demographic that you need to make a project like this work,” he said. “Everything pointed to why we should do it, and we did it.

“Vernon is very unusual because he put his money where his mouth is, he bought the land. Most people don’t do that. They get an option on the land, they try to get the government to buy it, and Vernon has purchased the land.”

Hirsh said the site was a driving factor in Krause’s decision to bring the project to Forsyth County instead of other areas of metro Atlanta.

“Vernon talked to a couple of people,” Hirsh said. “He talked to Cobb County. He talked to Fulton County, but this piece of property was just so enticing, he couldn’t really turn it down.”

Asked about concerns for traffic in the area, Hirsh pointed out that the site was near the existing Exit 12 at McFarland Parkway and even closer to the planned new exit at McGinnis Ferry Road, which is under construction.

“If you look at that site, it was zoned for a regional mall,” Hirsh said. “A bunch of transportation improvements were made way before we ever bought this property. We’re going to have express lanes that drop out right on our property, which is unheard of. You have the widening of Ronald Reagan. You have the exit ramps coming off 400. I understand why people are worried about it, but I think there is not a better situation for a site than the one we have.”

Hirsh also contrasted the plans for The Gathering with other arena projects that are “plopped somewhere, maybe a big parking lot or downtown with very little parking and a lot of transportation issues.”

“What we’re trying to create is a community around sports and entertainment,” he said. “We really want it to be the entertainment hub of north Georgia, and that’s the goal.”

While many plans are in place, Hirsh said there were still some unknowns for the project.

Currently, the plans are going through the state’s Developments of Regional Impact process, which “are large-scale developments that are likely to have regional effects beyond the local government jurisdiction in which they are located,” according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

Such projects are reviewed by the state before findings are given, which Hirsh said likely wouldn’t be available until early fall.

“In the interim, we’re doing all of the things we have to be ready once that goes,” Hirsh said, “and then dealing with permitting and planning and all those kinds of things so that when we get DRI approval, we’re ready to go.”

Until the review is complete, Hirsh said officials also won’t have a final cost on the development. He said there may be a public-private partnership in place for the project, but no Forsyth County tax dollars would be used.

“It’s still early because we don’t know what we can build, and, until we understand that, we can’t put the capital stack together,” he said. “We’ve said this over and over again, our goal here is to be treated like any other development might be treated in certain ways, but we’re not looking to touch any current tax dollars at all.”

Asked who would oversee running the facility once it was built, Hirsh said no decision had been made but developers would partner with those with “vast experience operating these buildings.”

“We are talking to a variety of potential operating partners, and we’ll make that decision at some point in the next couple of months as well.”