‘We’re getting closer:’ Next steps taken for Coal Mountain Town Center

A development that has been “a long time coming” in north Forsyth County is making its first real step forward.

At a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to direct county staff to begin a development of regional impact, DRI, review for the Coal Mountain Town Center off Browns Bridge Road and Dahlonega Highway, better known as Highways 369 and 9 respectively.

A DRI is a term used for different land use projects that have substantial effects on the health, safety and welfare of residents in the surrounding areas. In Forsyth County, the Atlanta Regional Commission is responsible for reviewing DRIs.

As presented by representatives from the developers, Toll Brothers, the proposed project could include 158,000 square-feet of retail space, 108,000 square-feet of office space, 130 townhomes, 201 units for senior living and 300 multi-family and 278 single-family detached units.

The project is slated to encompass between 145-180 or so acres and is east of Hwy 9, north of Hwy 369 and west of Settingdown Road, all situated within the Coal Mountain Overlay.

Story continues below.

