The Forsyth County Planning Commission recommended approval of a 103-home subdivision proposed to be built in North Forsyth.
Where 103 houses may be built in north Forsyth County
Latest
-
‘Do we want a 24-hour restaurant in South Forsyth?’ Planning Commission votes on request for around-the-clock restaurant
-
Denmark Library might open sooner than expected. Here’s what it looks like now.
-
How Forsyth County officials plan to prepare for 450,000 residents
-
‘Frankly, I don’t want this to drag out.’ County commissioner gives hopeful timeline for whether progress will be made with The Gathering at South Forsyth