By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where 103 houses may be built in north Forsyth County
02292024 103 HOMES
Proposed elevations for homes in the 103- home subdivision beside photographs of homes by the same builder. Images courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Planning Commission recommended approval of a 103-home subdivision proposed to be built in North Forsyth.