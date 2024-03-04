A recent announcement promises new restaurants, a bank and a grocery store in south Forsyth County.
Where Chick-fil-A, Five Guys will open in South Forsyth
Latest
-
This former Johns Creek event coordinator has joined the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce tourism team
-
‘Do we want a 24-hour restaurant in South Forsyth?’ Planning Commission votes on request for around-the-clock restaurant
-
Where 103 houses may be built in north Forsyth County
-
Denmark Library might open sooner than expected. Here’s what it looks like now.