By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where a proposed gymnasium may be a sign of future commercial development in Forsyth County
11222023GYMNASIUM
Location map for the proposed gymnasium. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Planning Commission voted on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to recommend the Board of Commissioners approve a request to build a gymnasium in west Forsyth County, but neighboring residents are concerned about the traffic that commercial development might bring.