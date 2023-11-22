The Forsyth County Planning Commission voted on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to recommend the Board of Commissioners approve a request to build a gymnasium in west Forsyth County, but neighboring residents are concerned about the traffic that commercial development might bring.
Where a proposed gymnasium may be a sign of future commercial development in Forsyth County
