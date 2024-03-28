By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Will the developer behind The Gathering at South Forsyth ‘end efforts’ after County made changes to agreement?
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
New aerial plan views of The Gathering at South Forsyth - photo by For the FCN
The developer behind the newly approved arena complex that could bring the NHL here is disappointed with last-minute changes made to the agreement between The Gathering at South Forsyth and Forsyth County government.