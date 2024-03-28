The developer behind the newly approved arena complex that could bring the NHL here is disappointed with last-minute changes made to the agreement between The Gathering at South Forsyth and Forsyth County government.
Will the developer behind The Gathering at South Forsyth ‘end efforts’ after County made changes to agreement?
