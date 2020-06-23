Child at Forsyth County summer camp tests positive for COVID-19

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
Forsyth County announced online today that a child attending a summer camp at Sawnee Mountain Preserve tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement posted to the Forsyth County Government’s Facebook page said that the child was not showing symptoms of the virus, but they took the test as a prerequisite for another summer camp that they were planning on attending next week.
The test recently came back positive, and the statement said that all of the campers and camp staff have been notified of the results.
The building where the camp took place has since been disinfected by the Forsyth County Fire Department, and the county stated it is in contact with the Department of Public Health about steps regarding contact tracing and self-quarantine measures.
The county stated it will continue to monitor the situation.