Confirmed coronavirus cases in Forsyth County reach 50, top 4,700 statewide

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Forsyth County have more than doubled in five days, with three more reported Wednesday by the Georgia Department of Public Health on the same day that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp closed public schools for the rest of the school year and signed an order for a statewide shelter-in-place.

Forsyth County cases reached 50 on April 1 and the number in Georgia grew by 631, to 4,748 total, at the DPH's final daily update at 7 p.m.

Another 29 deaths from the virus were also reported, bringing the statewide total to 154 since the coronavirus outbreak began.



More than 20,000 tests have now been conducted, according to the DPH, and the rate of testing is expected to increase after Kemp announced a new partnership on Tuesday, March 31, between the University System of Georgia, the Georgia Public Health Laboratory and Emory University to increase Georgia’s COVID-19 testing to process more than 3,000 samples a day.

