‘COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate’: Local pediatrician talks about uptick in positive cases in children, gives tips to eliminate spread

Have you seen a rise in positive cases among children at Cumming Pediatric Group?

“At Cumming Pediatrics, we have seen a definite rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our patients. Thankfully, many children have mild symptoms that could be mistaken for a common cold: runny nose, sore throat, mild cough, but others have more severe symptoms like fever, headache, severe cough and/or abdominal pain.

“The evidence so far does not suggest that [the Delta variant] harms kids any more than the prior variant. The difference with [the Delta variant] is that it spreads like wildfire, and that means more kids will get infected. COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on age, so we are seeing more positive tests in all ages.”