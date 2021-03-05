Forsyth County Schools follows community trend as COVID-19 cases slowly drop

Cases of COVID-19 among Forsyth County Schools face-to-face students and staff have slowly dropped over the past few weeks, lowering to numbers that the school system has not seen since last November.

FCS reported a total of 109 new COVID-19 cases in the last week, Feb. 22-26, which nearly matches numbers the system was reporting towards the beginning of the winter season.

The number of cases, among the system’s now 43,532 face-to-face students and staff, spiked in the week directly after Thanksgiving break, reaching up past 100 cases in one week for the first time since the school year started.