Free COVID-19 test site opens in Forsyth County

District 2 Public Health is partnering with Mako Labs and Forsyth County Parks and Recreation to provide free COVID-19 testing at Central Park in Cumming.
This is a drive-through testing site, you do not need to leave your vehicle to be tested. If an individual needs a COVID-19 test for work or school, or if they are feeling ill and would like to be tested for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, the lab will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests. These are not rapid tests and it will take 36 hours for results.
Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Central Park testing site is at 2300 Keith Bridge Road, Cumming 30040.
While no appointment is required, registration with Mako Labs is encouraged to decrease wait times at the testing site.
Registration information can be found at the District 2 website at phdistrict2.org.