Kemp extends public health emergency through Sept. 10, safety measures through Aug. 15

ATLANTA — One of the nation's largest convention centers will reopen next week with "surge beds" to treat COVID-19 patients as critical care units across Georgia remain nearly full, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday, hours before extending the state's public health emergency.



Later Friday, the Republican governor signed two executive orders extending the state of emergency in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak. One order extends Georgia's public health emergency through Sept. 10.

The other order extends existing requirements on social distancing, bans on gatherings of more than 50 people unless there is six feet between each person and other rules about operating businesses and nonprofit groups through August 15. However, the order also makes more than a dozen new claims about Kemp's executive authority, citing state law and the state constitution, which may be aimed at bolstering his lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council.

"The General Assembly has entrusted the authority to declare a state of emergency to the governor and vested him with the sole power to direct and manage the statewide response to any such emergency," Kemp's new language reads in part.