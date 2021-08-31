Need a COVID-19 test? Here's where you can go to get one

With the rise in COVID-19 cases spreading across Forsyth County, many are wondering again: Where can I get tested? Here are some locations that offer COVID-19 testing in the county to help you find one close to you. All locations require an appointment unless stated otherwise.
Prime Care Urgent Care
Where: 2021 Market Place Blvd, Cumming
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Sunday
Call 770-292-9982 to book or click here.
Appointments are required.
The Little Clinic
Where: 5550 Bethelview Rd, Cumming
Hours:
-8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;
-8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday;
-10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
Call 678-456-4089 to book or click here.
Appointments are required.
PCG Molecular
Where: 3140 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming
Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday
Call 404-301-4460 to schedule or click here.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are available.
Georgia Medical Clinic
Where: 4415 Front Nine Dr. Suite 600, Cumming
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday;
Closed Saturday and Sunday.
Call 678-456-8463 to book an appointment.
Appointments are required.
Windermere Medical Group
Where: 3850 Windermere Pkwy Suite 105, Cumming
Hours:
-8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday;
-8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday;
-8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday;
-9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday;
-Closed Sunday.
Click here to schedule a virtual visit.
Appointments are required.
Physician’s Express Care
Where: 1780 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 302, Cumming
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Sunday
Call 770-772-1830 to book or click here.
Appointments are required.
Wellstar Urgent Care
Where: 5655 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta
Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday-Sunday
Call 770-343-6364 to book or online here.
Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins available.
Georgia Highlands Medical Services
Where: 475 Tribble Gap Rd, Cumming
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday;
8 a.m. to noon, Friday;
Closed Saturday and Sunday.
Call 770-887-1668 to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are required.
CVS – appointments required
-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;
-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Contact: 770-887-6860
-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;
-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Contact: 770-887-7771
-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;
-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Contact: 770-887-7720
-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;
-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Contact: 770-889-1301
-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;
-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Contact: 770-844-5686
-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;
-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.
Contact: 678-341-6858
To schedule at CVS or find another location, click here.
Walgreens – appointments required
-9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday,
-10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
-9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday:
-10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
-9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday:
-10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
To schedule at Walgreens or find another location near you, click here.