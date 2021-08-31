By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Need a COVID-19 test? Here's where you can go to get one
With the rise in COVID-19 cases spreading across Forsyth County, many are wondering again: Where can I get tested? Here are some locations that offer COVID-19 testing in the county to help you find one close to you. All locations require an appointment unless stated otherwise.

 

Prime Care Urgent Care

Where: 2021 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Sunday

Call 770-292-9982 to book or click here.

Appointments are required.

 

The Little Clinic

Where: 5550 Bethelview Rd, Cumming

Hours: 

-8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

-8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday;

-10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

Call 678-456-4089 to book or click here.

Appointments are required.

 

PCG Molecular

Where: 3140 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday

Call 404-301-4460 to schedule or click here.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are available.

 


For information on COVID-19 hospitalizations, click here.

Georgia Medical Clinic

Where: 4415 Front Nine Dr. Suite 600, Cumming

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday;

Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Call 678-456-8463 to book an appointment.

Appointments are required.

 

Windermere Medical Group

Where: 3850 Windermere Pkwy Suite 105, Cumming

Hours: 

-8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday;

-8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday;

-8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday;

-9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday; 

-Closed Sunday.

Click here to schedule a virtual visit.

Appointments are required.

 

Physician’s Express Care

Where: 1780 Peachtree Pkwy Suite 302, Cumming

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Sunday

Call 770-772-1830 to book or click here.

Appointments are required.

 

Wellstar Urgent Care

Where: 5655 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday-Sunday

Call 770-343-6364 to book or online here.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins available.

 

Georgia Highlands Medical Services

Where: 475 Tribble Gap Rd, Cumming

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday;

8 a.m. to noon, Friday; 

Closed Saturday and Sunday.

Call 770-887-1668 to schedule an appointment.

Appointments are required.

 

CVS – appointments required

1230 Buford Hwy, Cumming

-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;

-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

Contact: 770-887-6860

603 Canton Hwy, Cumming

-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;

-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

Contact: 770-887-7771

5510 Castleberry Rd, Cumming

-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday; 

-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

Contact: 770-887-7720

450 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming

-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday; 

-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

Contact: 770-889-1301

3095 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming

-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday; 

-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

Contact: 770-844-5686

4895 Post Rd, Cumming

-9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday-Friday;

-10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday-Sunday.

Contact: 678-341-6858

To schedule at CVS or find another location, click here.

 

Walgreens – appointments required

3290 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

-9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday, 

-10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

2323 Canton Hwy, Cumming

-9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday: 

-10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

2595 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming

-9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday: 

-10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

 To schedule at Walgreens or find another location near you, click here.

 