Need a COVID-19 test? Here's where you can go to get one

With the rise in COVID-19 cases spreading across Forsyth County, many are wondering again: Where can I get tested? Here are some locations that offer COVID-19 testing in the county to help you find one close to you. All locations require an appointment unless stated otherwise.

Prime Care Urgent Care

Where: 2021 Market Place Blvd, Cumming

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Sunday

Call 770-292-9982 to book or click here.

Appointments are required.

The Little Clinic

Where: 5550 Bethelview Rd, Cumming

Hours:

-8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday-Friday;

-8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday;

-10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

Call 678-456-4089 to book or click here.

Appointments are required.

PCG Molecular

Where: 3140 Ronald Reagan Blvd, Cumming

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Sunday

Call 404-301-4460 to schedule or click here.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are available.



