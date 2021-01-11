Officials with District 2 Public Health Department ask for patience from public

Due to the huge response for the COVID-19 vaccine, the District 2 Public Health Departments’ phone lines, call center and website are overwhelmed.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health ask that everyone be patient, saying everyone who wants the vaccine will be given the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Currently, there is a limited supply of vaccine available at a small number of providers. But, as more vaccine is shipped to additional enrolled providers, access to appointments will improve over the days and weeks ahead.

It is important to remember that it is a two-dose vaccine, given 21 or 28 days apart, depending on the manufacturer. For the Pfizer vaccine, it is 21 days apart and the Moderna vaccine is 28 days apart. This means that appointments for the second dose must be scheduled when the first dose is received. This process also places some limits on the speed at which the vaccine can be given.