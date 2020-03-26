Coronavirus cases top 1,600 in Georgia, including 15 in Forsyth County

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Five more confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County were reported on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 15 as the number of infections in Georgia topped 1,600.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,387 total cases in Georgia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, including 10 in Forsyth County, the statewide number grew to 1,643 by the same time Thursday, March 26. The department is updating totals at noon and 7 p.m. daily, and the number of deaths has now reached 56, with 509 more hospitalized.

Thursday marked the second straight day of almost 300 additional confirmed cases, an increase that “is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories," the DPH said in a statement. "These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time.”



Nearly three quarters of counties in Georgia now have a confirmed case of COVID-19, led by Fulton with 231 known cases. A total of 178 cases are still listed in unknown counties by the GDPH.