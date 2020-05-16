Election guide 2020: Experienced candidates face off for coroner

Ted Paxton Ted Paxton

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired since 2013. My working career was law enforcement for 40 years. From 2001 through 2012 I served as the elected Sheriff of Forsyth County.

Political or civic involvement: Paxton is a member of the Republican Party of Forsyth County and the Georgia Sheriff's Association (retired status) and attends Harmony Grove Baptist Church.

Contact Information: tpaxton1863@gmail.com

Identify 2-3 causes in your platform

“I am running for Coroner due to my strong commitment to public service. My family has roots in Forsyth County dating back to 1832. My grandparents were actively involved in the community effort to build what is now Chestatee Elementary School in 1932.

“The office of coroner is a vital component of county government. It is an office the voters should not take lightly. Our community has grown tremendously over the past 30 years. The office should not be considered with or associated with the funeral home business. It must be an independent and autonomous office. There should not be even the hint of a conflict of interest with the office of coroner.

“I am not employed by or associated with the funeral home industry. I ask the voters to consider this issue when casting their vote for coroner.”

How do you think your professional experience will help you as coroner?

“During my 40 years of law enforcement, I conducted and/or supervised countless numbers of death investigations. My training and experience in this field allows me to be exceptionally qualified for the office of coroner. I hold a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University. I am a graduate of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville, as well as the National Sheriff's Institute.

“I am extremely familiar with the operation of the various components of county government and responsibilities of the office of coroner.”



