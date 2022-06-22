McCormick declares victory in GOP primary runoff for US House District 6

Dr. Rich McCormick has declared victory in the Republican runoff for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

As of 10 p.m., McCormick, a veteran and emergency room physician, had earned about 68% of the vote total in the June 21 primary runoff over opponent Jake Evans, an attorney, who earned about 32% of the more than 25,000 votes in the race. McCormick will face Democrat Bob Christian in November’s election.

“The voters of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District have spoken, and I am honored to be their Republican nominee,” McCormick said in a statement posted on Twitter. “While encouraged by the outpouring of support from every corner and every community, the real work begins now in earnest.

“We must unite the Party to secure victory in November for Georgia Republicans up and down the ballot. Together, we will Revive Freedom and Save America!”





