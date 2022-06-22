McCormick declares victory in GOP primary runoff for US House District 6

Dr. Rich McCormick has declared victory in the Republican runoff for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.
As of 10 p.m., McCormick, a veteran and emergency room physician, had earned about 68% of the vote total in the June 21 primary runoff over opponent Jake Evans, an attorney, who earned about 32% of the more than 25,000 votes in the race. McCormick will face Democrat Bob Christian in November’s election.
“The voters of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District have spoken, and I am honored to be their Republican nominee,” McCormick said in a statement posted on Twitter. “While encouraged by the outpouring of support from every corner and every community, the real work begins now in earnest.
“We must unite the Party to secure victory in November for Georgia Republicans up and down the ballot. Together, we will Revive Freedom and Save America!”
U.S. Congress District 6 represents all of Forsyth and Dawson counties along with portions of Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
In Forsyth County, with 27 of the county’s 28 precincts completely reporting, McCormick leads with 68.3% of the nearly 15,500 votes counted.
In the primary on May 24, McCormick received about 43.2% of the vote and Evans received about 23%.
Along with McCormick and Evans, Eugene Yu, Byron Gatewood, Paulette Smith, Mallory Staples, Blake Harbin and Suzi Voyles qualified for the Republican primary.
In previous meetings coved by the Forsyth County News, McCormick said that he is concerned about the direction the country is heading, saying he has seen the federal government become more involved in creating mandates and rules for small businesses and residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said he said he also wants to face issues in education where he said children are being “brainwashed” inside public schools; with big tech companies he said are not using capabilities to block explicit content on their various platforms; and said the federal government needs to allow for more local control.
In 2020, McCormick was the Republican candidate for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District, narrowly losing to now-incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux in a 51.4% to 48.6% split.
McCormick is married to his wife, Debra, and the couple has seven children.