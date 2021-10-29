Redistricting, E-SPLOST, ‘22 election discussed at Tea Party meeting

A gun giveaway, hearing from candidates and discussing state and local issues were on deck at a recent meeting of the United Tea Party of Georgia.

On Monday, Oct. 25, the United Tea Party of Georgia hosted its monthly meeting at VFW Post 9143 on Dahlonega Highway, where attendees heard from group leaders, heard from local elected officials and candidates, and took part in giveaways, including for a Sig Sauer SIG M400, a Taurus G2C, magazines and ammunition.

Here’s a look at what was discussed.

Redistricting

During the meeting, District 24 state Rep. Sheri Gilligan briefly spoke about the upcoming special legislative session of the Georgia General Assembly to consider new boundary lines for state and U.S. Congress seats using information gathered in the 2020 census.

Gilligan said redistricting will be the only item discussed during the special session, which will begin on Thursday, Nov. 3, and though some maps have been proposed, there is still work to be done.

“In the House, we’ll be looking at the state House map first. The Senate will be worried about the Senators. Those bills will cross, then we’ll look at the Senate bill, and they’ll look at the House bill. Finally, we’ll get to Congress.

“Right now, we’re not talking Congress. I know there’s been a map out there.” Gilligan said, “… we’re not talking Congress, guys. Until I know what my House district looks like, I don’t give a rip what [the Congress map] looks like.”

