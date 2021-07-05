State candidates greet Forsyth County voters at annual GOP cookout

To kick off the Fourth of July weekend, the Forsyth County Republican Party hosted an event to let local voters meet state candidates.



On Friday, July 2, the Forsyth GOP hosted the party’s annual cookout at McDonald and Son Funeral Home, which featured food, a chance to meet with candidates and a straw poll to see which Republican candidates that local voters favor in contested races.

“It’s a great today,” said Jerry Marinich, with the party. “We’re here to celebrate July 4, our Independence and our freedom because of our soldiers that fought for us, that fight for us now. We can’t forget that as good Republicans, good conservative Republicans, and that’s why we’re here, to celebrate July 4. Let’s not forget the real reason, that’s the men in arms and ladies in the service. It’s great to see a big crowd.”

Here’s what candidates or officials with their campaigns had to say. More information about the party can be found at Forsyth.GOP.





Rich McCormick, seeking Georgia’s 7th Congressional seat

In 2020, Rich McCormick, an emergency medicine physician who served for more than 20 years in the Marine Corps and Navy as a pilot and emergency medicine physician, won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 7th Congressional District.

Since then, McCormick said he has been asked many times if he was planning a rematch against Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and, on Friday, he said his answer is “Why, yes I am.”

“We have a lot of things to fight for here in Georgia,” McCormick said. “Don’t forget, when the governor and the Senate are running, we cannot have people sitting on the sidelines. No matter what, we have to unite behind the primary winner and make sure that we do this right. Don’t let anyone take your ball and go home; it’s too important. We need to be team players, you wouldn’t teach your kids to sit on the sidelines when there’s a fight, so make sure you bring it when it comes to this next election cycle.”

Georgia’s 7th Congressional District contains the majority of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties.





District 27 state Sen. Greg Dolezal

Beginning his second term this year, Greg Dolezal said he was proud of a lot of work that got done this session, such as the passing of the election bill SB 202, and said more is still in the works, including a push to ban Critical Race Theory, or CRT, from Georgia schools and doing a full forensic audit on the 2020 election “[to see] what happened here in Georgia.”

On Friday, Dolezal also said it was good to be able to attend events in the community again.

“What an honor to see so many familiar faces and friends and to be back out and thank God Georgia’s back open. We’ve been through a year it felt like we couldn’t see each other… couldn’t do anything, but it’s good to be back out.”

The District 27 seat makes up the majority of Forsyth County except for the far northeast corner of the county.







