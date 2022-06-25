There have been 4 drownings on Lake Lanier in the last month

Lake Lanier is one of the most visited lakes with 12 million enjoying its waters annually. It's also the site of several drownings each year. These are the drownings reported so far in Lake Lanier in 2022 along with resources on lake safety.

June 24: A man drowned in Lake Lanier at Vanns Tavern Park in Forsyth County. Read more.

June 23: A man's body was recovered from Lake Lanier in the Longwood Park area of Gainesville. Read more.



June 18: Kaiyan Ding, 29, of Atlanta, jumped off a rented pontoon boat in the area of Holiday Marina. Read more.



May 29: Jose Camarillo, 19, of Stone Mountain, had been swimming at Margaritaville when he went under and his friends couldn't find him. Read more.

